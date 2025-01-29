Terrible that Sunita Williams, Wilmore stranded in space for so long: Musk

Wednesday January 29, 2025 9:30 AM , ummid.com News Network

SpaceX Chief Elon Musk Wednesday January 29, 2025 expressed disappointment over Sunital Williams and Butch Wilmore being stranded in space for so long.

Writing on his social media platform X, Elon Musk also said that Donald Trump has asked him to help the early return of the two stranded astronauts.

Indian American Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were part of the first-ever crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner capsule. They went to space on June 05, 2024 for an 8-day space journey but remained stuck on the International Space Station (ISS) since then.

"The @POTUS has asked @SpaceX to bring home the 2 astronauts stranded on the @Space_Station as soon as possible. We will do so," Musk said in a post on X.

Terrible that the Biden administration left them there so long. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2025

"Terrible that the Biden administration left them there so long," he added.

As per the original schedule, Sunital Williams and Butch Wilmore were to return from space on June 14, 2024. They however got stuck in the space due to some technical reasons, completing six-month stay in space in the ongoing month of December.

NASA had earlier reported that Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore - known as the stuck astronauts, will return to Earth in February 2025 .

Sunita Williams last return update

As per the last return update about the two struck astronauts, NASA however said the duo will have to remain in space for another month and could return to Earth only in March 2025 – after a stay of nine months in space.

"The next crew rotation mission to the International Space Station (ISS), SpaceX's Crew-10, has been delayed to no earlier than late March 2025", NASA said in a statement released Tuesday December 17.

"Crew-10 was originally slated to fly in February, but it has been pushed back to allow time for SpaceX to complete work on a brand-new Crew Dragon spacecraft for the mission", the American space agency said.

