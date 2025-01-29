15, including 9 Indians, killed in Saudi Arabia road accident

As many as 15 workers, including 9 Indians have been killed in a road accident in Saudi city of Jizan, local media reported Wednesday January 29, 2025

Riyadh: As many as 15 workers, including 9 Indians have been killed in a road accident in Saudi city of Jizan, local media reported Wednesday January 29, 2025.

The accident occurred when 26 workers were travelling to their workplace in the southern port city of Jizan and their bus collided with a trailer.

“The road accident took place just before 6 a.m. on Sunday in the Wadi bin Hashbal region of Asir province, located south of the holy city of Mecca,” Ahram Online, reported citing Saudi Red Crescent spokesman Ahmed Asiri.

Among the 15 who were killed, nine were Indians, and the remaining six included three each from Nepal and Ghana. Those injured have been rushed to the hospital, according to Saudi Press Agency.

Consulate General of India in Jeddah in a social media post confirmed the death of nine Indians in the Jizan Road accident.

External Minister S Jaishankar spoke to the CGI in Jeddah following the report of the accident.

“Spoke with our Consul General in Jeddah, who is in touch with the concerned families. He is extending fullest support in this tragic situation”, S Jaishankar said.

Neither the CGI Jeddah nor the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar shared the names of the Indians killed in the accident. But, according to Telangana Today, one of the deceased has been identified as Kapeli Ramesh (32), hailing from Metpali Mandal in Jagtial district, and of the 11 injured, 02 are from Telangana.

