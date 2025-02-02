With 4th batch of prisoners’ exchange, 13 Israelis, 583 Palestinians released

As many as 13 Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners are now breathing in free air after 4th round of hostage-prisoner exchange between Hamas and Occupied Israeli Forces

Sunday February 2, 2025 5:05 PM , ummid.com News Network

Gaza Strip/Tel Aviv: As many as 13 Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners are now breathing in free air after 4th round of hostage-prisoner exchange between Hamas and Occupied Israeli Forces.

On Saturday February 01, 2025, Palestinian Resistance Groups released 3 Israelis. In their exchange, the Israeli occupation government released 183 Palestinians.

Ofer Kalderon (53) and Yarden Bibas (34) were first to be handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis. About two hours later, US-Israeli Keith Siegel (65) was released in Gaza City.

After the release of the 3 hostages Saturday, the Israeli Occupation forces released 183 Palestinians including 54 with high sentences and 18 with life term.

Some among them are Palestinian engineer Mohammad Halabi, Yasser Abu Daqqa, from Khan Younis, Yazan Samaro, from Nablus, Hussam Shaheen 'Zahaika' from Occupied Jerusalem, Paramedic Mohammed Kaskin from Gaza, Hussam Shaheen from Occupied Jerusalem and others.

BREAKING: Al-Qassam Brigades:



The fourth batch of Zionist prisoners in the Gaza Strip is handed over as part of the first phase of the "Al-Aqsa Flood Deal" for prisoner exchange. pic.twitter.com/gKYqaM4SAk — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) February 1, 2025

Meanwhile, some recently released Palestinian prisoners, freed as part of the resistance deal, arrive at the European Hospital in southern Gaza bearing visible marks of severe torture.

In first batch, 90 Palestinians were released in exchange of 03 Israelis on January 19 , as many as 200 Palestinians were released in exchange of 04 Palestinians in second batch on January 25 and a total of 110 Palestinians were released in exchange of 03 Israelis in 3rd batch on January 30 .

With this the total number of Israeli hostages released so far has reached 13 and the number of Palestinian prisoners whe became free has come to 583.

In the first phase of Gaza Ceasefire Deal which came into force on January 19, 2025, Israel and Palestinian Resistance Groups have agreed to exchange 33 Israeli hostages with thousands of Palestinian prisoners – 30+ for 1 hostage.

Talks for Second Phase of Ceasefire Deal

Under the first phase spanning over six weeks, 33 Israeli hostages seized by Hamas during its October 2023 Operation Al Aqsa Storm are being returned from Gaza in exchange of around 1,900 Palestinians.

The second phase of the ceasefire is expected to cover the release of the remaining captives and to include discussions on a more lasting end to the war.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is set to embark on a high-profile visit to Washington, where he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump for what his office has described as a "historic meeting."

Their discussions, scheduled for Tuesday at the White House, will focus on critical issues, including the situation and the future of Gaza.

The meeting follows a three-stage ceasefire agreement reached in mid-January, brokered with the mediation of the United States, Egypt, and Qatar after about 16 months of war.

Mediators in Qatar told Hamas that talks about the second deal of the ceasefire agreement is due to begin on Monday.

In the second phase, the remaining living hostages are to be released, and in the final phase, the bodies of dead hostages are to be handed over.

Netanyahu on Saturday spoke with the US President's Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

"The two agreed that negotiations on the second phase of the hostage deal will begin when they meet in Washington this coming Monday," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Donald Trump, who has claimed credit for the ceasefire deal , is expected to host Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday.

