Delhi 2025: Voter Turnout 58.22%; Exit Polls Predict Regime Change

Polling for all the 70 seats ended in Delhi NCR Wednesday February 05, 2025 with the Union Territory registering a poll percentage of 58.22%, as per the ECI data released at 10: 00 PM

Delhi Elections 2025: Polling for all the 70 seats ended in Delhi NCR Wednesday February 05, 2025 with the Union Territory registering a poll percentage of 58.22%, as per the ECI data released at 10: 00 PM.

“This is approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time. This data does not include data of postal ballots voting”, the Election Commission said.

“The final data for each Polling Station is shared in Form 17C with all Polling Agents”, the Election Commission said.

According to reports, Mustafabad registered the highest voter turnout followed by Seelampur whereas the lowest voter percentage was recorded in Karol Bagh.

The polling percentage in 2025 Delhi State Elections is over 4% lower than the 2020 Polls when the voter turnout was 62.59%.

There are a total of 70 seats in Delhi - including 58 General and 12 reserved for SC candidates. Polling is held on Wednesday on all these 70 seats.

The counting of votes in Delhi will be held on Saturday February 08, 2025.

Delhi Exit Polls

Meanwhile, the Exit Polls results published after the polling ended Wednesday showed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) struggling.

As per the Chanakya Strategies, the ruling AAP is likely to get 25-28 seats as against 62 seats it won in the 2020 elections.

The Exit Poll by Chanakya Strategies gives the BJP 39-44 seats – well past the halfway mark needed to form the government.

DV Research Exit Polls also predict similar outcome giving 26-34 seats to AAP and 36-44 to the BJP.

Pollster JVC also released somewhat similar exit poll results.

The only exception is Matrize which predicts neck-and-neck battle between the AAP and BJP.

According to Matrize, the ruling AAP is likely to get 32-37 seats whereas the BJP has slight edge and likely to get 35-40 seats.

Almost all the exit polls are predicting another poll debacle for the Congress Party.

Delhi Election Result 2020

Polling for the last election of Delhi Assembly was held on February 08, 2020. The counting of votes had taken place on Feb 11, 2020 when the results were also announced.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had swept the 2020 Polls winning 62 of the total 70 seats.

The BJP had won 08 seats whereas the Congress had failed to win a single seat in the 2020 polls.

