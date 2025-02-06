Chaos at Ahmedabad Airport as Guajaratis deported from U.S. arrive

Chaotic scenes were seen when a plane carrying the Gujaratis deported from the United States landed at Ahmedabad Airport Thursday February 06, 2025

Ahmedabad: Chaotic scenes were seen when a plane carrying the Gujaratis deported from the United States landed at Ahmedabad Airport Thursday February 06, 2025.

As many as 104 Indians illegally living in the United States were deported following the executive order signed by President Donald Trump last week.

The U.S. military plane C-17 carrying “illegal Indian immigrants” flew from San Antonio, Texas around 03:00 am IST Tuesday and landed in Amritsar in Punjab on Wednesday.



The news agency Reuters had reported that 205 Indians were aboard the plane. It turned out later on that the plane brought home some 116 Indians. They included 25 women, 12 minors and 79 men, according to Indian Express.

Of them, 33 are from Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, 02 each from Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh and 03 from Maharashtra.

Chaotic scene at Ahmedabad Airport

The 33 deportees hailing from Gujarat arrived in Ahmedabad from Amritsar early in the morning Thursday.

They included men, women and some children. Most of these deportees are from Mehsana district of Gujarat.

There were chaos at the airport as the security personnel surrounded the arrival lounge.

Video footage that surfaced online showed the deportees hiding their faces, some wearing mask and refusing to talk to media as they were whisked away in police vehicles.

How many illegal Indian immigrants in U.S.?

There are an estimated 725,000 Indians illegally living in different parts of the United States - the third-largest group of unauthorised immigrants after Mexico and El Salvador, according to the Pew Research Centre.

Almost all illegal immigrants face deportation. And, the first batch of illegal Indian immigrants were deported Tuesday.

#WATCH | US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the #USA landed in Punjab's Amritsar, yesterday; those Indian citizens who hail from #Gujarat arrive at Ahmedabad airport from Punjab's Amritsar.#illegalmigrants pic.twitter.com/bEomEvoTWu — DD India (@DDIndialive) February 6, 2025

Sadly, majority of these Indians who are no facing deportation from U.S. were Trump cheerleaders.

At least 20,407 undocumented Indians could be affected by the current deportation drive, according to India Today.

Of them, 17,940 are individuals without proper documents with final removal orders, according to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The remaining 2,467 Indians are currently in detention under the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) division of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). These figures were last updated in 2022 and the number could be way higher.

