First Things First: BJP MLA Vows to Rename ‘Mustafabad’

Coming to the BJP’s divisive agenda right from the day one, the party’s new elected MLA has vowed to rename the ‘Mustafabad’ assembly constituency

Monday February 10, 2025 0:48 AM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi:

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, who won the Mustafabad seat, said that he will rechristen Mustafaad as Shiv Puri or Shiv Vihar.

"People are worried with the name Mustafa, so this work has to be done", he said.

"Mustafa" is a popular Muslim name.

"Why can't the area, where Hindus are living, be named Shiv Puri or Shiv Vihar instead of Mustafabad," Mohan Singh Bisht said.

The BJP won the Delhi state election 2025 winning 48 of the total 70 seats, and came to power in the National Capital Territory of Delhi after 26 years.

According to the final result of 2025 Delhi elections , Bisht polled 85,215 total votes and defeated Adeel Ahmed Khan of AAP by 17,578 votes. On the other hand, Ali Mehdi of Congress got 11,763 votes and Tahir Hussain of AIMIM bagged 33,474 votes.

It indicates, Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP has won from the Muslim dominated 'Mustafabad' seat courtesy Congress and All India Majlie e Ittahdul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

However, instead of focusing on some work for the constituency, Bisht is calling to rename the name of the constituency.

In a sharp attack on the BJP, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel called it a 'gimmick'.

"This is the only agenda of the BJP when it comes to power and people of Delhi should be ready for such 'gimmicks", she said.

