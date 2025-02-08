NEET UG 2025 Registration Begins- Steps and Link to Apply

Saturday February 8, 2025 11:08 PM , ummid.com News Network

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started from Saturday February 07, 2025 through its official website neet.nta.nic.in Online Registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) NEET UG 2025.

Candidates should note that the official website for NEET 2025 is live and running. Registration window along with detailed Information Brochure and other important details relating to the medical entrance exam have also been made available online.

NEET UG 2025 Date

As per the notification released by NTA, NEET UG 2025 will be held on Sunday May 04, 2025.

Candidates should note that the online application started Saturday February 07, 2025 and will continue till March 07, 2025 up to 11:50 PM. Last date of fees payment is March 07 2025 up to 11:50 PM.

Steps for NEET 2025 Online Registration

Click here to go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in . Click on the link marked as "Registration for NEET (UG) 2025" on the home page. Read the instructions carefully, click on the Checkbox given below the new page and click to proceed. Carefully fill up the form and proceed and pay the fee through Online Mode.

NEET (UG) – 2025 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu on May 04, 2025. NEET UG 2025 result will be declared by June 14, 2025.

NEET UG 2025 Exam Pattern

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to revert the NEET UG 2025 Exam Pattern and Question Paper to pre-COVID format.

In a notification released on January 25, 2025 , the NTA while announcing that the question paper pattern and examination duration of NEET UG 2025 will be reverted to pre-COVID format, said there will not be “any Section B any more”.

“… There will be a total of 180 compulsory questions (45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry, and 90 in Biology) which will be attempted by candidates in 180 minutes thereby removing any optional questions and extra time introduced due to COVID-19”, the NTA said.

In another important notification, the NTA said APAAR ID is not compulsory for NEET UG 2025 Registration but encouraged students to use APAAR ID.

The NTA had earlier released syllabus of NEET UG 2025 .

Candidates should note that the NTA will first release the medical entrance test date and time, and exam calendar. It will later publish the complete schedule and then start candidate registration.

