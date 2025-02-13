Is Gold Still a Safe Investment in 2025?



In 2025, gold could become even more an essential investment for your diversified portfolio than ever before

Thursday February 13, 2025 8:47 PM , Raphael Lang

In recent years, this question has been raised. Now, with the new U.S. President’s administration, Gold prices soared to a record high last Monday, driven by safe-haven demand amid concerns that Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico could spark inflation and slow economic growth.

The stock market continues to rise and fall at rapid, unpredictable speeds, and investors have much to overcome. Traders, both novices and professionals, have turned to gold for many years, gold is a great, safe investment against inflation, recession, and uncertainty.

With new opportunities for trading and with the current state of the market, this positions gold as either a historically good investment based on good reputation. Therefore, to determine whether gold is still a good investment in 2025, many factors will be assessed.

Lessons from the Past

Gold prices during past recessions support gold as a protective investment against a failing economy. Gold traded at $869.75 an ounce during the recession of 2008 as investors tried to protect their assets, and by 2011, the price peaked at almost $1,895 an ounce.

When the entire world was in recession mode due to COVID, gold soared to over $2,000 an ounce since everyone was looking to protect their future from a recession.

Therefore, investors in 2025 look back on these trends from 2008 and the onset of COVID-19 to see what they can use to their advantage in the current time.

Gold Hits Record High Amid Tariff Fears

On Monday, February 3rd, Spot gold climbed 0.8% to $2,818.99 per ounce by 1:45 p.m. ET (18:45 GMT), following an earlier peak of $2,830.49 in the session. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures closed 0.8% higher at $2,857.10.

After China announced measures in retaliation to Trump's trade war, the U.S. dollar weakened and it tends to make gold more attractive for investors holding other currencies.

Gold is priced in U.S. dollars. When the dollar softens, gold becomes cheaper in terms of other currencies. For example, if you're holding euros or yen, a weaker dollar means you can purchase more gold with your local currency, effectively increasing its value as an investment.

Why Gold Remains Relevant

Gold trading in 2025 is on the rise like never before due to so many global socioeconomic calamities. For example, trade wars are more common than ever as larger, wealthier countries take advantage of international votes amongst poorer, less-empowered nations, and warfare from the West and emerging economies has only grown.

Such frightening instability suggests that investors, both corporate and in-home, need to re-evaluate their investments to try and regain control before personal fiscal catastrophe strikes, with gold being the safer option.

The growth of a cashless society champions gold investments and transactions, for it has never been easier to buy and sell online and through ETFs. Gold's comparative attributes about other forms of investment and the asset classes that normally exist within a portfolio. Essentially, are comparative to gold's place in today's portfolios.

Gold possesses a relatively high correlation to most other asset classes, especially in down markets, and a low or negative correlation to stocks and bonds, making it a diversifying option in times of need.

Comparisons can also be made to the emergence of cryptocurrency as a "haven" investment. Gold is a commodity, not a cryptocurrency. In 2025, gold could become even more an essential investment for your diversified portfolio than ever before.

Final Words

Gold is a very stable investment. From 2025 onward, gold will be a great addition to an investor's portfolio as long as the investors acknowledge the differences between gold and other commodities or securities concerning one's portfolio, time horizon, and risk assessment.

Therefore, if gold is such a great diversification option in 2025 amidst an otherwise uncertain investment atmosphere, it should go into everyone's portfolio.

However, not without proper consideration of personal finances, the general historical advantages of gold over the years, and today's social and economic climate.

Gold should be an option but relative to socioeconomic standings, as adjustments to portfolios should be made based on the realities of now.

