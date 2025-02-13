Trump, Putin meet in Saudi Arabia to end Ukraine war



Thursday February 13, 2025 11:32 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Trump and Putin had met a number of times and at various platforms during the former's first term as U.S. President (File image)]

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia for a discussion to end the Ukraine war.

Talking to reporters at Oval Office, Trump himself announced his first meeting with Putin after he assumed the U.S. Presidency will be held in Saudi Arabia.

“I wish to visit Russia and Putin wishes to come here. But, our first meeting will be soon held in Saudi Arabia”, Trump said.

A date for the meeting “hasn’t been set” but it will happen in the “not too distant future,” the US president said.

Trump spoke to the media after he held a telephonic conversation with Putin. The two leaders spoke on phone for over 90 minutes, the White House said.

Trump also suggested that the meeting between the two would also involve Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“We know the Crown Prince, and I think it’d be a very good place to meet”, he said.

Saudi Arabia had earlier offered to play mediator to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia had earlier invited Trump and officials from his administration to visit Moscow to discuss Ukraine.

“The Russian president invited the US president to visit Moscow and expressed his readiness to receive American officials in Russia in those areas of mutual interest, including, of course, the topic of the Ukrainian settlement,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Trump had vowed to end all wars, including the Ukraine war, during his presidency.

The Ukrainian crisis escalated after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 .

