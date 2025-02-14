UAE's 1st case of new clade 1b Mpox had travelled to Uganda



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported its first case of clade 1b mpox in an adult who had recently travelled to Uganda, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said

Friday February 14, 2025 12:03 PM , Health Desk

[Representative image]

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported its first case of clade 1b mpox in an adult who had recently travelled to Uganda, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

Uganda had reported 2,479 confirmed mpox cases including 16 deaths, since the start of the outbreak in July last.

The patient in UAE started experiencing mpox symptoms on January 11 and was diagnosed with the disease on January 18, according to news agency Reuters.

Additionally, at least seven cases of mpox have been identified in other countries among travellers returning from the UAE, indicating possible community transmission within the country, according to WHO.

Mpox is a viral disease related to the now-eradicated smallpox virus and can spread through close contact and through contaminated materials like sheets, clothing and needles, according to WHO.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.