Chained and shackled, 3rd batch of Indian migrants, deported from U.S.

The third batch of 112 Indian migrants, whom the U.S. administration claimed were living there illegally, arrived in India Sunday night after their deportation from America

Monday February 17, 2025

Amritsar: The third batch of Indian migrants, whom the U.S. administration claimed were living there illegally, arrived in India Sunday night after their deportation from America.

A total of 112 Indian immigrants arrived onboard U.S. military plane C-17 Globemaster at around 10:00 PM Sunday February 16, 2025.

Like on previous two occasions, the “illegal immigrants” were chained and shackled , and bundled in the U.S. air force plane like boxes.

Among the 119 deportees, 31 are from Punjab, 44 from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, two from Uttar Pradesh and 01 each from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

They were all later sent to their respective states today i.e. Monday February 17, 2025.

The first batch of 104 Indian immigrants was deported from the U.S. on February 5 whereas the second batch of 119 Indians was deported on February 15, 2025 .

The U.S. administration claimed there are as many as 725,000 Indians living illegally in America. The administration has identified around 20,000 Indians who are likely to be deported in the coming weeks.

With the third batch of Indian immigrants landing in the country the tota number of deportees - including women and children, has reached 335.

The Modi government has been criticised for its silence over the mistreatment of the Indian migrants and not taking the issue with the U.S. administration.

Responding to the criticism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tried to dilute the seriousness of the matter saying "the deportation of illegal migrants by the Unites States is not a new development and has been going on for years."

