Ramadan 2025: Telangana announces special work hours

The Congress led federal government in Telangana has announced a special working hours for Ramadan 2025 which will be applicable to Muslims working in government offices, schools and colleges

Monday February 17, 2025 3:24 PM , ummid.com News Network

Hyderabad: The Congress led federal government in Telangana has announced a special working hours for Ramadan 2025 which will be applicable to Muslims working in government offices, schools and colleges.

Ramadan or Ramzan as the Holy month of fasting, is called in the Indian subcontinent, is likely to begin either on March 01 or 02, 2025.

Ramadan or Ramzan as the Holy month of fasting is called in the Indian subcontinent, is likely to begin either on March 01 or 02, 2025 .

The exact date of beginning of Ramadan will be confirmed only after sighting of the crescent or New Moon.

During the month of Ramzan, Muslims across the world observe fast from dawn to dusk. Muslims across the world, including India, also offer Tarweeh – Special Night Prayers of Ramadan.

Telangana Notification

For their convenience, hence, governments announce special working hours for Ramadan so that they can break the fast at the sunset and offer Taraweeh prayers.

Accordingly, the Telangana government too has allowed Muslims working in the government offices, schools and colleges to leave at 04:00 PM.

The Ramadan working hours as announced by the Telangana government will be applicable from March 02 to 31, 2025, as the order issued by Santhi Kumari, State Chief Secretary in Telangana.

The notification is applicable to all the Muslim employees, teachers, contract, out-sourcing, boards, corporations and public sector employees working in the state.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.