Saudi Arabia: No alcohol during FIFA World Cup 2034

Taking a cue from Qatar, Saudi Arabia said it won't permit sale or consumption of alcohol during the FIFA World Cup 2034

Monday February 17, 2025

London: Taking a cue from 2022 football world cup host Qatar, Saudi Arabia said it won't permit sale or consumption of alcohol during the FIFA World Cup 2034.

Saudi Arabia has been officially confirmed by FIFA as host of the 2034 Football World Cup.

Talking to British Media, Saudi envoy to the United Kingdom, Prince Khalid bin Bandar al Saud, said that Saudi Arabia’s alcohol ban would remain absolute throughout the tournament.

The alcohol ban, which will apply to all football world cup venues, including hotels and fan zones, underscores Saudi Arabia’s adherence to its strict cultural and legal norms.

The decision also aligns with Saudi law, which criminalizes the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol, with exceptions only for diplomatic missions under tightly controlled conditions.

Saudi Arabia plans to host all FIFA WC matches within the Kingdom and most likely in NEOM .

Qatar set example

Wild consumption of alcohol and vulgar display of nudity have been part of football world cup frenzy and other sport events, including Olympics. Free distribution of condoms and easy access to contrabands also mark typical practices during such popular sports events.

However, Qatar, the first Muslim country to host football world cup, set an example by restricting sale and consumption of beer and alcohol along with banning vulgar display of nudity during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The restrictions made the 2022 Football World Cup the most peaceful event in the history. And, this was also acknowledged by the fans who returned homes taking pleasant memories of the world cup.

Besides banning alocohol, Qatar also used the event to showcase and introduce Islamic values to the football fans who came to the oil rich state from all around the world.

Unlike Qatar's decision to restrict alcohol consumption in select fan zones, Saudi Arabia’s outright prohibition goes further. To compensate this Saudi Arabia plans alternative attractions, such as cultural festivals, family-friendly events, and innovative hospitality offerings during the 2034 football world cup.

The football world cup is held every four years, and the next event in 2026 will be hosted by three countries whereas FIFA World Cup 2030 will be played in six countries.

