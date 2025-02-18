India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 sold out in minutes

Tuesday February 18, 2025 5:33 PM , ummid.com News Network

[The most watched match as always is the one played between India and Pakistan (File image posted by Pakistan Cricket Board on X)]

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets for India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group match were sold out within minutes after going on sale.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 cricket tournament from February 19 to March 09, 2025 was set to be hosted by Pakistan alone.

However, after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, all matches involving India were shifted to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A total of eight teams including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, alongside the host Pakistan, will be participating in the 50-over Cricket World Cup.

The tournament opens Wednesday February 19, 2025 with the inaugural match between defending champion Pakistan and New Zealand at National Stadium, now known as National Bank Stadium, in Karachi.

But the most watched match as always is the one played between India and Pakistan. And, the tickets for the group match between the two arch rivals to be played on Sunday February 23, 2025 were sold out within minutes.

The India vs Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 Group Match on Sunday will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, also known as Dubai Sports City Cricket Stadium, which has a capacity of just 25,000. However, more than 150,000 fans queued online to grab a seat.

