Assam: USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque arrested

Saturday February 22, 2025 6:01 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque (L) with former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam in a file photo.]

Guwahati: Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), has been arrested by Assam Police Saturday February 22, 2025.

The Special Task Force of Assam police arrested Hoque from his residence in Ghoramara, Guwahati later taking him to Sribhumi for questioning, according to NorthEast Live.

The police has not disclosed the exact reason why Hoque has been arrested.

According to the NorthEast News, the USTM Chancellor has been accused of resorting to unfair means during exams and taking money to help students crack the Physics paper of the 2025 CBSE Class 12 examination.

Mahbubul Hoque, the founder of the university who is known in the are for his contributions in the field of education, has been on the receiving end from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma since around a year.

The Assam CM had earlier called the USTM "total fraud" and had also accused Hoque of doing, what he called, "flood jihad" and blamed the flash flood in Guwahati on construction work in USTM.

