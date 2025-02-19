Fact Check: Did PCB remove Indian flag ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy opener

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refuted the claim that the Indian Tricolor was removed from the National Stadium in Karachi ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy inaugural match Wednesday

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refuted the claim that the Indian Tricolor was removed from the National Stadium in Karachi ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy inaugural match Wednesday.

The 8-team ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 opened in Karachi Wednesday February 19, 2025 with the opening match played between the defending champion and the host, Pakistan and New Zealand.

Some social media users circulated the video with a claim that the Indian flag was removed from the Karachi stadium ahead of the opening match.

The social media users alleged that while the flags of all other participating nations were put on display, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) deliberately removed the Indian flag after India refused to play tournament matches in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board however has refuted the claim and said the viral video is misleading.

“There is no controversy regarding the flags on the stadium’s roof”, a PCB official said while talking to news agency PTI.

“As per the ICC guidelines, only four flags will be hoisted on match days during the Champions Trophy 2025 (CT25) — those of the ICC (Event Authority), the PCB (Event Host), and the two participating countries playing on that day”, the PCB officials said.

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has been marred by controversies as India refused to play in Pakistan citing security concerns.

Following India’s refusal, all its matches have been shifted to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Meanwhile, cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the India vs Pakistan group match to be played in Dubai on Sunday February 23, 2025. The Dubai Stadium has a capacity of 25,000 and all tickets were sold out within few minutes.

CLAIM

The Indian flag is missing from the roof of the National Stadium in Karachi, just days before the commencement of the ICC Champions Trophy.

FACT

In its investigation, the Desk found the post to be misleading.

CONCLUSION

Multiple social media users recently circulated a video claiming it showed the absence of the Indian flag from the roof of the National Stadium in Karachi just days before the commencement of the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

However, the PCB, in conversation with the PTI, clarified that this decision came directly from the International Cricket Council (ICC), which has instructed that only four flags - the ICC’s, PCB’s, and those of the two teams playing on the day, be displayed during match days.

[This story was originally published by PTI . ummid.com has published the edited version as part of the Shakti Collective.]



