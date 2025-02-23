NEP is regressive, won’t implement it in TN: MK Stalin

Reiterating his opposition to the National Education Policy 2020, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he won’t implement it in the state at any cost

Sunday February 23, 2025

[Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Image posted by MK Stalin on X)]

Chennai: Reiterating his opposition to the National Education Policy 2020, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he won’t implement it in the state at any cost.

Stressing that his opposition to the new education policy is not merely because of the forced imposition of “Hindi” language but it actually is regressive.

“The NEP is regressive. It will drive students away from schools”, Stalin said addressing a Parent-Teachers Association event in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore.

Stalin also claimed that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said Tamil Nadu will get the 2000 cr fund only if it implements the New Education Policy.

“I will not allow the new education policy in Tamil Nadu even if the centre gives 10,000 crore rupees”, Stalin said.

Why Tamil Nadu is against NEP?

Tamil Nadu is opposing the National Education Policy 2020 since the day it was approved by the cabinet. MK Stalin had also sent to education ministry a detailed and point by point rebuttal when the draft of the NEP was published in 2019.

Back in 2021 , Higher Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had said the new education policy is for elite and well-settled families in the society.

“It does not suit the majority of rural children”, he had said while skipping a meeting called on the subject.

Besides other clauses, Tamil Nadu CM has openly criticised mainly three language policy and the decision to conduct board exams for students of Class III, V and VIII.

Education Minister Pradhan rejected Stalin's objections calling them "politically motivated".

