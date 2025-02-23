Bangladesh’s 90-day offer to Starlink boss Elon Musk

Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of the Interim Government in Bangladesh, has invited Elon Musk to come and launch Starlink Satellite Internet Service in 90 days

Sunday February 23, 2025 11:32 PM , ummid.com News Network

Dhaka: Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of the Interim Government in Bangladesh, has invited Elon Musk to come and launch Starlink Satellite Internet Service in the country in 90 days.

Starlink is owned by SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk who is also the CEO of automobile giant Tesla and social media platform X.

"Let's work together"

In a letter dated February 19, Yunus said the Starlink satellite internet connectivity will hugely benefit the generation Z of the country.

Yunus further said that Musk's visit to Bangladesh would allow him to meet young Bangladeshi men and women who would be among the main beneficiaries is Starlin internet service is launched in the country.

"Let us work together to deliver our mutual vision for a better future," Yunus said in the letter to Musk, acccording to the state-run BSS news agency.

Musk's response positive

Yunus's letter followed the video discussion he had with Musk on Feb 13 to explore future collaboration and make further progress to introduce Starlink satellite internet service in Bangladesh.

Musk responded positively to Yunus’s invitation.

"I look forward to it," Musk assured the Nobel Laureate.

Meanwhile, Yunus asked his High Representative for Priority Issues, Dr Khalilur Rahman, to closely coordinate with the SpaceX team to ensure that the necessary work to make Starlink ready for launch in Bangladesh is completed within the next 90 working days.



