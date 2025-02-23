UGC NET December 2024 Result Out: Key Highlights

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of UGC NET December 2024 exam Saturday.

Sunday February 23, 2025 11:28 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Representative image]

UGC NET December 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the UGC NET December 2024 exam Saturday.

The NTA UGC NET December 2024 result is now available for download on the official website “ugcnet.nta.ac.in”.

Candidates who had appeared in the important exam can check their scorecard using their credentials.

The UGC NET December 2024 exam were held from January 03 to 27, 2025 spanning over 9 days.

A total of 8,49,166 candidates had registered for the exam held in 16 shifts at 558 exam centers in 266 cities across India.

Key Highlights

The NTA conducts UGC–NET December 2024 for (i) ‘Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘Admission to Ph.D. only’ for 85 subjects in CBT, i.e. online mode.

According to the UGC NET result data released by the NTA:

Candidates qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor: 5,158

Candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and Admission to Ph D: 48,161

Candidates qualified for Ph.D. only: 114,445

UGC NET Dec 2024 Cut off

Along wth the result, the NTA has also released the UGC NET 2024 subject-wise and category-wise cut-off. Candidates can download the UGC NET Cut-Off 2024 in PDF from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET Decemebr 2024 data further revealed that of the total 8,49,166 - including 4,77,397 females, 3,71,718 males and 51 third gender who had registered, 6,49,490 appeared for the exam held in online mode.

The NTA had installed around 35,000 cameras and over 40,000 mobile phone jammers at the exam centres in order to ensure a transparent exam.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.