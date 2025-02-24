CS Professional, Executive Dec 2024 Result - Direct Link

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to declare on its website icsi.edu the ICSI CS Professional Program and CS Executive December 2024 exam results on February 25, 2025

Monday February 24, 2025 3:31 PM , ummid.com News Network

ICSI CS December 2024 Result Date

The ICSI CS December 2024 Session Results will be announced as per the following schedule:

CS Professional result will be announced on Feb 25, 2025 at 11:00 am

CS Executive result will be announced on Feb 25, 2025 at 02:00 pm

"The CS Professional and Executive results will be declared for both - Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022", the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) said in a notification released today.

e-Result-cum-Marks Statement

Along with checking results, candidates can also download their ICSI CS Professional and Executive E-Mark Sheets and can also access the Merit List giving the details of toppers.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued", an ICSI statement said.

“The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars", the ICSI said.

Steps to check ICSI CS Dec 2024 Result

Click here to go to official website: "icsi.examresults.net" Select Examination Enter Roll Number Enter 17 digit Registration Number Click on Submit button.

The examinations for ICSI CS Professional and Executive programmes were held from December 21 to 30, 2024.

CS June 2025 Date

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) also said the next session of the exam will be held in June 2025 as per the following schedule.

CS Professional (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) will be held from June 1 to 10, 2025

ICSI CS Executive (Syllabus 2022) will be held from June 1 to 10, 2025

"The online enrollment and registration along with submission of exam fees for CS June 2025 exam will start from February 26, 2025", the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) said.

