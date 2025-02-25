Saman Zehra of AMU bags Young Scientist Award

Dr Saman Zehra, a researcher at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has been awarded the prestigious Young Scientist Award at ICC 2025

Dr Saman Zehra won the award at the second edition of International Conference in Chemistry 2025 held at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Hyderabad.

Dr Saman's research was on “Smart Multi-Functional Coatings for Controlled Corrosion Protection,” contributing to sustainable materials.

Dr. Saman Zehra is a researcher under the Women Scientist Program (WOS-A) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) at the Department of Applied Chemistry, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Dr Saman, who completed her Ph.D. under Professor Mohammad Mobin at AMU, presented her research under the mentorship of Prof. Rais Ahmad.

AMU's Department of Applied Sciences was established in 1958 in the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, which was subsequently split into 3 sections namely, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. In 1988, the Chemistry section was upgraded to a full-fledged Department of Applied Chemistry.

