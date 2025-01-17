JEE Main January 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link to Download

Friday January 17, 2025 7:46 PM , ummid.com News Network

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the admit card and hall ticket of the candidates who have registered for the JEE Main January 2025 (JEE Main 2025 Session 1) exam.

JEE Main 2025 Dates

The National Testing Agency has confirmed to conduct JEE Main January 2025 - the first of two sessions of Engineering Entrance Exam, on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025.

The NTA has not yet confirmed the date and schedule of JEE Main 2025 Session 2. It just said Session 2 of JEE Main 2025 will be held in April 2025.

Key Points to Remember

The NTA is conducting JEE Main January 2025 Session 1 engineering entrance exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025.

The NTA started online registration for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam on October 28, 2024. The last date of application was November 22, 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had opened on November 26, 2024 the window for making correction in application form, if any and change of exam centres. The last date to make correction and application edit was November 27 till 11:50 pm.

The NTA published the JEE Main 2025 ‘ Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City ’ on January 09, 2025

The NTA on January 16, 2025 issued a photo error notice for the candidates whose photographs uploaded during the registration are not as per the specification. The NTA asked all such candidates to upload new photograph as per the JEE Main guidelines by 11:50 PM today i.e. Friday January 17, 2025.

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card Release Date

Candidates should note that the NTA has not officially confirmed the exact date and time to release the admit card or hall ticket.But, since the NTA has set January 17, 2025 as the last date to upload the new photograph, it is most likely that the JEE Main Admit Card will be released tonight or by Saturday January 18, 2025.

Once released, the JEE Main 2025 admit card will be available for download on the official website "jeemain.nta.nic.in".

Candidates should note that they will be required to log in to their account on JEE Main official website to download their admit card.

The NTA further said that the e-Admit Card will be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website "jeemain.nta.nic.in", subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA.

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card - Steps to Download

Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on download JEE Main Admit Card on the bottom of the home page. Log in using Application ID and password. Click on the appropriate link to download the Admit Card/Hall Ticket. Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer.

JEE Admit Card besides other details like student's name, address and photograph, also mentions the name and address of JEE Main Exam centre. Hence the students should properly check all the details. In case of any error, candidates should immediately contact the National Testing Agency.

"The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website. The candidate will appear in the examination at the given Centre on the date and shift/timing as indicated in his/her e-Admit Card", the NTA said.

