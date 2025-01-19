'555mn and counting': Footballer Rizwan's Insta reel breaks world record

Sunday January 19, 2025 4:13 PM , ummid.com News Network

Kerala based freestyle footballer Muhammad Rizwan's Instagram reel, featuring a precise kick at the Keralamkundu Waterfall in Malappuram, has been viewed over 555 million times, breaking Guinness World Records.

The reel, posted in November 2023, is being hailed for its creativity and simplicity. The video quickly gained attention, reaching 200,000 views in just 10 minutes. By the time Rizwan, 21, returned home, it had crossed a million.

And, then broke the world record!

"Most-viewed Instagram reel!"

"The viral reel, filmed at Keralamkundu Waterfall, features 21-year old Muhammad Rizwan from Kerala kicking a football behind the waterfall rocks with amazing precision.

"The reel has amassed over 554 million views and earned recognition from the Guinness World Records", Kerala Tourism said in an Instagram post.

Rizwan's record breaking post has also liked by close to 93,000,000 social media users on Instagram.

Rizwan shared another video on Instagram on January 08, 2025 at the same location but with Guinness World Records certificate. This post has also been liked by over 56 lakh (5.6 million) Instagram users and viewed by 195 milliom users.

Freestyle football is the art of playing tricks with football. Instead of using hands and elbows, the ball is juggled with other parts of the body. The sport combines football tricks using acrobatics, dance, and music.

Rizwan continues to amaze with his extraordinary football skills and inventive tricks. He is also admired for his freestyle football skills on car rooftops, mountaintops and even underwater.

