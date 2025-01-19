Core Principles of Islam and Prophet Muhammad's Legacy

Prophet Muhammad’s message, as the last and final prophet, represents the culmination of these principles, emphasizing a universal approach to understanding faith, life and the divine

Sunday January 19, 2025 5:30 PM , V.A. Mohamad Ashrof

Islam, derived from the Arabic root for surrendering, submission and peace, is not merely a proper name but a descriptive noun. It encapsulates the universal system delivered by all messengers and prophets of God (peace upon them all), reaching a pivotal stage with Abraham (Quran 5:111; 10:72; 98:5; 4:125; 22:78).

Core Principles of Islam

1. Submission to God Alone

Islam advocates peaceful surrender to God, focusing on a direct, unmediated relationship with the Creator (Quran 2:112, 2:131; 4:125; 6:71; 22:34; 40:66).

This surrender aligns human existence with universal principles that resonate with nature’s harmony (Q.3:83; 33:30; 35:43).

Like rivers flowing toward the sea, human souls find their purpose in returning to the divine source.

2. Evidence-Based Conviction

Faith in Islam is rooted in reason and evidence, rejecting wishful thinking and emotional dependency (Quran 17:36; 4:174; 8:42; 10:100; 11:17; 74:30-31).

It encourages believers to seek objective evidence and personal experiences to validate their beliefs (Q.3:86; 2:111; 21:24; 74:30).

Blind faith is like a ship without a compass; Islam provides the guiding stars of reason and evidence.

3. Emphasis on Knowledge and Learning

Islam esteems education and the pursuit of knowledge, considering them pathways to understanding divine truths and worldly realities (Quran 35:28; 4:162; 9:122; 22:54; 27:40; 29:44,49).

Islam also promotes scientific inquiry into the origins and evolution of humankind (Q.29:20). Knowledge is the lamp that illuminates the path of both the heart and the mind.

4. Rejection of Clergy and Intermediaries

By eliminating the role of clergy and intermediaries, Islam emphasizes direct accountability to God (Quran 2:48; 9:31-34).

It condemns profiteering from religion, highlighting its detrimental effects on spiritual and societal well-being (Q.9:34; 2:41,79,174; 5:44; 9:9).

Faith unchained from intermediaries allows the individual to walk freely in the garden of divine grace.

5. Justice and Equality

Holy Quran promises justice for all, regardless of creed or ethnicity, and ensures individual rights to privacy, property, and protection from unjust accusations (Quran 5:8; 49:12; 2:85, 2:188; 4:29; 53:38).

It also promotes gender and racial equality, unifying humanity under the principle of shared dignity (Q.49:13; 3:195; 4:124; 16:97).

Justice in Islam is the sturdy foundation on which the edifice of society stands.

6. Governance and Civic Responsibility

Islam advocates for freedom of expression, accountability, and democratic governance, requiring consultation and representation in public affairs (Quran 42:38; 5:12).

Leaders should be elected based on qualifications and justice, while bribery and undue influence are strictly prohibited (Q.4:58; 2:188).

Quran encourages civic engagement and public petition against injustices (Q.4:148).

Good governance is the lifeblood of a thriving society, where transparency and justice flow like a mighty river.

7. Econmic Justice and Social Welfare

Economic systems should discourage non-productive activities and ensure the equitable distribution of wealth (Quran 2:275; 5:90; 3:130; 2:215; 59:7).

Charity, care for the poor, and social welfare are central to Islamic ethics (Q.6:141; 7:156).

Wealth in Islam is like water—it must flow freely to nurture the roots of society.

8. Environmental Harmony

Islam emphasizes the importance of living in harmony with nature, recognizing humanity’s responsibility to protect the environment (Quran 30:41).

The Earth is a trust, and humanity its steward, bound to tread lightly upon its soil.

9. Gender Equity

Quran unequivocally promotes gender equity, emphasizing the equal worth and dignity of men and women. This is evident in the numerous verses that use neutral language, treating men and women equally (Quran 3:195; 4:7,25,32,124; 9:68-72; 16:97; 24:6-9; 33:35-36; 40:40; 49:13; 51:49; 53:45; 57.18; 66:10; 75:37-39; 92:3).

This linguistic neutrality underscores Quran’s commitment to gender equality.

Quran also presents various examples of women as active role models in their societies, interacting with men on an equal footing. Notable examples include Abraham’s wife (Q.11:69-71; 60:4-6), the Muslim women in Madyan, including the one whom Moses married (Q.28:23-28), the Queen of Sheba who surrendered to the will of God (Q.27:34-40), and Mary (Q.19:16-30; 3:42-43; 66:11-12).

Furthermore, Muslim women were known for their outspokenness, engaging in debates with Muhammad (Q.58:1), and even pledging allegiance and voting for his leadership (Q.60:12).

Despite Quran’s emphasis on gender equity, the interpretation and implementation of Islamic principles have varied across different sects and branches. Continuity and Universality of the Prophetic Mission.

Prophet Muhammad’s Role and Legacy

1. An Eternal Message

Prophet Muhammad, as a follower of Abraham’s system, conveyed a universal message that transcended local and temporal boundaries. All messengers — Noah, Moses, Solomon, Jesus, and others — were Submitters to God (Quran 2:131; 5:111; 7:126; 10:72,84; 22:78; 27:31,42,91; 28:53; 72:14).

Quran emphasizes that Islam—submission to God—is the only system approved by the Creator (Q.3:19,85). Muhammad’s message is a lighthouse for all who seek refuge from the stormy seas of ignorance and division.

2. Pre-Established Practices

Religious practices such as prayer, charity, and fasting existed before the Quranic revelation, practiced by messengers after Abraham (Quran 8:35; 9:54; 16:123; 21:73; 22:27; 28:27; 2:43; 3:43; 11:87; 19:31,59; 20:14; 31:17).

These rituals are the threads weaving humanity into a tapestry of shared devotion and purpose.

3. Peace and Tolerance

Muhammad’s leadership was characterized by a commitment to peace, tolerance, and freedom of opinion, even for those who insulted God (Quran 2:256; 4:140; 6:68; 10:99; 18:29; 88:21-22).

He upheld high moral standards and exemplified the Quranic ethos of kindness, honesty, and justice (Q.25:63-76; 31:12-20; 23:1-11).

His conduct was a mirror reflecting the light of divine mercy and wisdom.

4. Recognizing the Divine Source of Muhammad’s Message

Acknowledging Muhammad as a prophet begins with recognizing the divine origin of his message.

Holy Quran affirms that Muhammad’s revelation transcends human limitations, presenting itself as a continuation of universal divine truth (Quran 26:192-194).

This truth, like the sun, casts its light on all who open their eyes to it.

5. Aligning with the Universal Order

Accepting Muhammad’s prophethood involves aligning oneself with the universal order and acknowledging the interconnectedness of all existence (Quran 41:53).

By internalizing this awareness, believers are encouraged to live in accordance with God’s will, fostering a life of balance and purpose. To align with the divine order is to become a note in the symphony of creation.

6. Fostering a Collective Identity

Embracing Muhammad’s prophethood entails joining a universal community of faith that transcends individual and cultural divides (Quran 21:92).

This unity emphasizes humanity’s collective journey toward moral and spiritual fulfilment. The faith community is a mosaic, each believer a vibrant tile contributing to the larger masterpiece.

Accepting Muhammad’s prophethood involves acknowledging his role as the seal of the prophets, completing the divine revelations brought by earlier messengers (Quran 46:9; 5:48). This acknowledgment underscores the consistency of the prophetic tradition, rooted in the oneness of God (Tawhid) and universal moral guidance.

A Timeless Legacy of Peace and Unity

Islam’s enduring legacy is a testament to the power of its universal principles, which continue to inspire and guide humanity toward a more just, harmonious, and peaceful world.

By embracing the timeless message of Muhammad, believers can deepen their spiritual connection, foster a sense of global citizenship, and contribute to the betterment of society. Like a river carving its path through mountains, Muhammad’s message has shaped the landscape of human history.

By embracing this universal perspective, humanity can move closer to realizing its full potential, cultivating a world that is more compassionate, equitable, and at peace.

As people from diverse backgrounds come together in a shared pursuit of justice, harmony, and spiritual growth, the world can become a brighter, more hopeful place, where human dignity and well-being are cherished and protected.

[The writer, V.A. Mohamad Ashrof, is an independent Indian scholar specializing in Islamic humanism. With a deep commitment to advancing Quranic hermeneutics that prioritize human well-being, peace, and progress, his work aims to foster a just society, encourage critical thinking, and promote inclusive discourse and peaceful coexistence. He is dedicated to creating pathways for meaningful social change and intellectual growth through his scholarship. He can be reached at vamashrof@gmail.com.]

