At Darul Ilm 2025 Annual, ‘Career Ramp Walk’ enthrals audience

At Darul Ilm 2025 Annual, ‘Career Ramp Walk’ enthralls audience

Darul Ilm English Medium School of Malegaon at its 4th Annual Function Sunday January 19, 2025 surprised the audience by organising a unique “Career Ramp Walk”

Monday January 20, 2025 7:01 PM , Aneequa Sabahat Faizee, ummid.com

[Darul Ilm students dressed up in costumes highlighting their careers. (Photo: ummid.com)]

Malegaon: Career counsellors normally have tough time dealing with Muslims as they are infamous for late decision making about the career targets of their wards.

Amid this background, ‘Career Ramp Walk’ organised by Darul Ilm English Medium School of Malegaon at its 4th Annual Function Sunday January 19, 2025 was surprising for the audience.

Young kids walking down the ramp in costumes showcasing their career targets were a surprising moment to watch even for their parents.

Watch: Career Ramp Walk

“There he is! My son looking like an IAS officer already”, a surprised father said.

“She is my daughter who aspires to become a doctor”, another said, pointing at a young kid.

At the Darul Ilm’s ‘Career Ramp Walk’ over two dozen children walking down the ramp were also dressed as scientists, engineers, judges, cricketers, army officers, tennis players, teachers, netas, politicians and some of them also as Imams and Muallema.

[Darul Ilm Founder and Chairman Huzaifa Hudai, Darul Ilm Managing Director Ifra Naaz and the school staff.]

“Mesmerising. Very impressive”, Abdul Karim Salar, who himself runs a chain of educational institution in Jalgaon, said.

Karim Salar, who presided over Darul Ilm’s 2025 Annual Gathering Sunday, also praised the teachers behind the unique initiative highlighting the importance of early career decision-making something most of the Muslim families are ignorant.

[Iqra Jalgaon Chairman Abdul Karim Salar felicitated at Darul Ilm 4th Annual Function.]

Like the ‘Career Ramp Walk’ the story of Huzaifa Hudai – the founder of Darul Ilm English Medium School, is also very interesting.

Huzaifa, with the active support from his wife Ifra Naaz, started the school in 2016 at a rented premises. In a remarkable success journey spanning over just nine years, they shifted the school to a plush premises of their own.

[Three students - Zubaida Ateeque Ahmed (Grade 6), Aisha Siddiqua (Grade 6) and Mariya Ejaz Ahmed (Grade 5), anchored and moderated the entire program "Urooj 2025" which ran for over four hours.]

Since the day-one, the husband and wife duo have been very innovative and creative. Right from the school syllabus and appointment of teachers, they have been very choosy, simultaneously taking care of every big and small things necessary to ensure quality education.

“Most of us are blind followers preferring to sail with the tide. There are only few in the world who chose to sail against the tide. Huzaifa Hudai is certainly one of them”, Mohammed Raza, who was appointed and retired as Principal of SWES High School and currently Chairman of MSE School Malegaon, said.

