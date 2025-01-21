‘Highly Risky to Buy’: X flags Melania Trump’s Cryptocurrency

Elon Musk owned social media platform X has red flagged $MELANIA – the cryptocurrency launched by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump Sunday

Tuesday January 21, 2025

Washington: Elon Musk owned social media platform X has red flagged $MELANIA – the cryptocurrency launched by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump Sunday.

Melania Trump launched her own cryptocurrency or meme coin ‘$MELANIA meme’ Sunday.

Melania introduced her own crypto coin hours after Donald Trump announced the launch of $Trump or TrumpCoin a day before taking oath as 47th President of the United States of America.

"The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now," the U.S. First Lady wrote on the social platform X.

However, soon after the post went viral, it was flagged by X users.

“The $MELANIA "memecoin" does not match their reported tokenomics with 89% being held by a single wallet”, a community note tagged with Melania original post read.

“Buying this token is incredibly risky and will likely result in the loss of funds”, the note added giving link to another post on X by @BubbleMaps.

"The bubble map of $MELANIA does NOT match the distribution on their website", BubbleMaps which tracks blockchain data wrote sharing graphics.

Bitcoin Price Today

Meanwhile, Bitcoin that was trading down the $100,000 mark at the year end regained esteem. As on today, Bitcoin was trading at $101,271.67 Monday January 20, 2025.

Prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies surged after reports that the U.S. Congress is expected to prioritize crypto legislation in 2025.

These reports received credence after Trump launched his own crypto coin with Milania following her Sunday .

Bitcoin Value Timeline

Bitcoin was launched on January 03, 2009 but started becoming familiar in 2010 when it valued barely $0.1.

A look at the Bitcoin value timeline shows, it crossed $1 value mark in August 2011, $100 mark two years later, $1,000 mark in 2017, and $10,000 in the same year.

"Bitcoin crossing $100,000 is more than just a milestone; it's a testament to shifting tides in finance, technology, and geopolitics," said Justin D'Anethan, a Hong Kong-based independent crypto analyst.

Bticoin crossed $100,000 mark after Trump named Paul Atkins, who is viewed as an advocate of looser regulation of digital assets, as his pick to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission.

