JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Sharjah Exam Centre Changed

Tuesday January 21, 2025 9:24 PM , ummid.com News Network

JEE Main 2025 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) in a notification released today announced changing the JEE Main Exam Centre in Sharjah two days before the exam.

The NTA is conducting JEE Main 2025 in various centres across India and 15 centres abroad, including Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As per the exam schedule released by the NTA, the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025.

The NTA had released on January 18 the admit card of all registered candidates. Before releasing the JEE Main admit card, the NTA had also published advanced exam city information slip.

Accordingly, the registered candidates were preparing to appear in JEE Main exam at the designated exam centres mentioned in their admit cards.

But to the surprise of the candidates who were to appear in Joint Entrance Exam conducted for engineering courses in Sharjah, UAE, the NTA changed the exam centre.

The NTA said JEE Main Exam Centre No ZZ1401 previously at:

Scholars Training Institute,

902-903 Belresheed Tower,

Buhaira Corniche, Sharjah

Has been changed to:

Scholars Training Institute

1501-1502, The First Tower

Alkhan Street

Al Majaz -3

Sharjah, UAE

Pin: 50001

The NTA conducts JEE Main exam twice year in two sessions. The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 will be held in April.

A candidate can appear in either of the two or both the sessions.

