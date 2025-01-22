Maharashtra: 12 killed in mishap involving two trains

Thursday January 23, 2025 0:11 AM

Jalgaon (Maharashtra): As many as 12 passengers were killed after they jumped off a train following blaze rumour only to run over by another train near Jalgaon Wednesday January 22, 2025.

There were chaos and panic that led the passengers to jump off the Pushpak Express — reportedly following rumours of fire.

The panicked passengers were however run over by the Karnataka Express on the adjacent tracks, Jalgaon District Collector Ayush Prasad said.

Over 10 other passengers have been injured in the tragic incident that occurred around 04:50 PM near Pardhade Railway Station, Pachora Taluka in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

The injured passengers have been admitted to Pachora Rural Hospital and some private hospitals, Jalgaon MLA and Minister Girish Mahajan said.

"Necessary instructions have been given to the concerned medical officers to ensure that everyone gets the best treatment", Mahajan said.

The Pushpak Express, which was heading towards Mumbai, had halted near Pardhade Railway Station, seemingly due to some ongoing track work.

As the train came to a halt all of a sudden, sparks flew and some passengers thought there was a fire. They jumped off the train and were crushed by the incoming Karnataka Express, eyewitnesses said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and all necessary assistance and help is being provided without delay", Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

"The district administration, in close co-ordination with the railway authorities, is ensuring swift action for ensuring treatment of the injured persons", he added.

The Maharashtra government has also ordered a probe into the tragic incident.



