Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Unpacked - What's New

Korea: Samsung Electronics Thursday January 23, 2025 launches Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone featuring Corning Gorilla Armor 2, the industry’s first scratch-resistant, anti-reflective glass ceramic cover.

Along with Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung also launched the full line of Galaxy S25 Series which included Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 that the company said are "true AI companion".

Gorilla Armor 2

Gorilla Armor 2 is a landmark achievement in glass ceramic technology, combining superior toughness with excellent clarity on a smartphone display.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra devices showcase this revolutionary innovation on their front displays, marking an impressive milestone in mobile display technology.

“The Galaxy S25 Ultra represents significant progress toward providing our users with the most resilient mobile experience yet,” said Kwangjin Bae, EVP and Head of the Mechanical R&D Team of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Our partnership with Corning continues to push boundaries in display performance, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide", Bae added.

Compared to first-generation Corning® Gorilla Armor, Gorilla Armor 2 offers enhanced durability — devices equipped with Gorilla Armor 2 are even better able to withstand the rough and unpredictable nature of daily life.

"Specifically, when dropped on rough, challenging surfaces, Gorilla Armor 2 is engineered to better resist damage, such as breakage, more effectively than ever before", Samsung said.

"True AI Companion"

Samsung said Galaxy S25 phones launched today are "true AI companion".

"With One UI 7, the Galaxy S25 series is a true AI companion that understands the context of your needs and preferences and provides personalized AI experiences with privacy assured at every turn", Samsung said.

"Introducing multimodal AI agents, the Galaxy S25 series is the first step in Samsung’s vision to change the way users interact with their phone — and with their world", the phone maker said.

Billed a first-of-its-kind customized Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset delivers greater on-device processing power for Galaxy AI1 and superior camera range and control with Galaxy’s next-gen ProVisual Engine.

“Galaxy S25 series opens the door to an AI-integrated OS that fundamentally shifts how we use technology and how we live our lives", TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said.

Galaxy S25 also represents a breakthrough in natural language understanding, making everyday interactions easier. Simply ask and intuitively find a specific photo in Samsung Gallery or adjust the size of display fonts in Settings.

Galaxy S25 also introduces post-quantum cryptography, safeguarding personal data against emerging threats that could increase as quantum computing evolves.

