MIMA to spearhead Zed Certification drive in Malegaon

Monday January 27, 2025 7:14 PM , ummid.com News Nework

Malegaon: Malegaon Industries & Manufacturers Association (MIMA) has joined hands with Geete Infosis India to spearhead Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) Certification Scheme in Malegaon and the neighboring districts.

MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification is an extensive drive by Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) to create awareness amongst MSMEs about Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) practices, and motivate and incentivise them for ZED Certification.

And, to create awareness about the Zed Certification Scheme, Malegaon Industries & Manufacturers Association (MIMA) and Geete Infosis have organized a workshop on Tuesday January 28, 2024 at 02:30 PM in the City.

All India Momin Conference Malegaon and different organisations working for powerloom, plastic, and soap manufacturing sectors have extended their support for the workshop to be held at Hajj Training Centre Hall in School No 1 Compound, Off City College in Malegaon.

“We want to bring all textile, plastic, soap and other manufacturing units of Malegaon under the ZED Certification. The workshop to be held on Tuesday is the first step in this direction”, Aleem Faizee, President of Malegaon Industries & Manufacturers Association (MIMA), said.

Talking to ummid.com Ashwin Geete, Managing Director of Geete Infosis, said the workshop is aimed at introducing the people of Malegaon about the Zed Certification Scheme and the associated benefits and incentives.

“Simultaneously with the workshop, we have also devised a concrete plan to assist and guide the manufacturers and industrialists in Malegaon to get Zed Certificates as per the Ministry of MSME guidelines”, he said.

“For this purpose a 12-member team of Field Officers has been formalized that will work on the ground for the purpose”, Ashwin said.

About Zed Certification

The Zed Certification Scheme was first envisioned by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi while addressing the 68th Independence Day.

“We should manufacture goods in such a way that they carry zero defect and that our exported goods are never returned to us. We should manufacture goods with zero effect that they should not have a negative impact on the environment", he had said.

The ecosystem around ZED model is calibrated to make aware, assess and certify, counsel, handhold MSMEs and ensure that they rise up the ZED ladder, thus enhancing their competitiveness in the global marketplace. It also, as a consequence, provides career opportunities for the youth in India.

ZED Certification - Three Levels

MSME Sustainable Zed Certification can be attained in three levels after registering and taking Zed Pledge.

Zed Certification Level 1: Bronze Zed Certification Level 1: Silver Zed Certification Level 1: Gold

Every MSME joining the ZED Scheme will have to take a “ZED Pledge” before applying Bronze, Silver or Gold.

After taking the ZED Pledge, the MSME can apply for any Certification Level (Bronze, Silver, Gold) and would need to conform to all the requirements of the level applied for, in order to obtain the Certification.

All MSMEs registered with the UDYAM registration portal (of the MoMSME) will be eligible to participate in MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification and avail related benefits/incentives.

Subsidy and Incentives

Any number of units registered under one Udyam Registration can apply for subsidy under this Scheme. Each Unit (under one Udyam Registration) will need to apply for Certification separately to avail subsidy/benefits/incentives.

MSMEs will be given financial assistance/subsidy for obtaining for a ZED Certification Level. An MSME unit will get subsidy as per the following structure, on the cost of certification: Micro Enterprises: 80% Small Enterprises: 60% Medium Enterprises: 50%

Additional Subsidy:

There will be an additional subsidy of 10% for the MSMEs owned by Women/SC/ST Entrepreneurs OR MSMEs in NER/Himalayan/LWE/Island territories/aspirational districts. In addition to above, there will be an additional subsidy of 5% for MSMEs which are also a part of the SFURTI OR Micro & Small Enterprises - Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) of the Ministry.

MSMEs may opt for upgrading their Certification Level at any point of time before the expiry of validity of their existing ZED Certification. Cost and subsidy will remain the same for the applied Level.

A limited-purpose joining reward of Rs. 10,000/- will be offered to each MSME once they take the ZED Pledge which needs to be utilized within a defined time period for the purpose defined as per the following modalities:

This joining reward may be used by an applicant MSME only once while applying for a ZED Certification (Bronze, Silver, Gold). If the joining reward is used for any Certification, then the cost of the reward will be first deducted from the cost of Certification and then the Subsidy may apply if applicable. The joining reward will be valid only for 1 year after taking the ZED Pledge.

[With inputs from Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) website where one can also find more details about the scheme.]



