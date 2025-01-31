CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 Detailed Exam Schedule Released

Friday January 31, 2025 5:07 PM , ummid.com News Network

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on its official website the detailed exam schedule of the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December-2024, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. and admission to Ph.D. only in Indian universities and colleges through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

In a notification released earlier, the NTA had said the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December 2024 will be held from Feb 16 to 28, 2025. The detailed exam schedule has however been released today.

Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Detailed Schedule

According to the detailed schedule released by the NTA, Mathematical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences papers will be held on February 28, 2025 in morning shift from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The exam for Chemical Sciences paper will be held on February 28, 2025 in afternoon shift from 03:00 to 06:00 PM.

Life Sciences paper will be held on March 01, 2025 in the morning as well as afternoon shifts.

Physical Science paper will be held on March 02, 2025 in the morning shift.

All papers will be held in Online mode that the exam will be Computer Based Test (CBT).

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 Admit Card

The NTA has not confirmed the exact date and time to release the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card. It just said the admit card will be released on the official website soon.

The NTA also said it will publish City Intimation Slip before publishing the Admit Card.

Candidates should note that City Intimation Slip and Admit Card are two different documents.

