DMI Indonesia to build semi-permanent mosques in Gaza before Ramadan

The Indonesian Council of Mosques (DMI) has announced to build 10 semi-permanent mosques in Gaza before the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan

Saturday February 1, 2025 0:41 AM

[The Gazans performing Friday prayers at the historic Al-Omari Mosque, which has suffered significant damage as a result of the 15 month-long Israeli genocide in Gaza. The mosque is believed to be the first mosque built in the Gaza Strip 1,400 years ago.]

Jakarta: The Indonesian Council of Mosques (DMI) has announced to build 10 semi-permanent mosques in Gaza before the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Israeli Occupation Forces have bombed over 1,000 mosques in Gaza, damaging them fully or in part.

Because of this, the Palestinians, who are returning to their homes after the ceasefire deal, have no proper place to offer prayers.

Taking note of the dire situation, the Indonesian Council of Mosques (DMI) has announced the construction of semi-permanent mosques in the Gaza Strip.

The Council said it will build 10 such mosques immediately and intends them to be completed before the start of Ramadan .

The Holy month of Ramadan is set to start either on March 01 or 02, 2025 based on the sighting of the New Moon on 29th of Shaban 1446H.

Indonesian Council of Mosques (DMI) Chairman Jusuf Kalla (JK) in a statement said that the decision was taken as a form of solidarity with the Palestinian Muslim community affected by the prolonged conflict.

The DMI Chairman is in talks with the representatives of Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, to ensure the implementation of this program runs smoothly.

"They are expected to immediately determine the location of the semi-permanent mosque", Kalla said.

If the things go as per the plan, the DMI Indonesia will construct 100 such mosques in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Malaysia too has announced to build a school, hospital, and mosque in Gaza.

