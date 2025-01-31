Kerala TET November 2024 Answer Key Released

KTET November 2024 was held on January 18 and 19, 2025, as per the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test notification

Friday January 31, 2025 3:20 PM , ummid.com News Network

Kerala TET November 2024: The General Education Department, Government of Kerala (Pareeksha Bhavan) has released on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in the Answer Key of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (Kerala TET November 2024).

Candidates should note that the KTET Answer Key released today is provisional. The final answer key will be released after analysing the objections raised by the candidates if any.

KTET November 2024 was held on January 18 and 19, 2025.

How to download KTET November 2024 Answer Key

Go to the official website: ktet.kerala.gov.in . Click on the link "Provisional Answer Key of KTET NOVEMBER 2024". Select Category as per your option. Enter your application id, application number and select category. Click on download. The answer key will be displayed on the screen in PDF.

KTET Nov 2024 Objection Form

Candidates can raise objections if any about the Answer Keys released today. As per the KTET Notification, any candidate can challenge the answer key using the objection form available on the website.

The last date to raise objection is Feb 02, 2025.

The General Education Department, Government of Kerala (Pareeksha Bhavan will publish the KTET Final Answer Key after analysing the objections on the provisional answer key.

The KTET result will be released based on the final answer key, all candidates should note.

The General Education Department, Government of Kerala conducted Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test held in January 2025 exam in two shifts. The timing of Shift 1 was from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and Shift 2 timing was 02:00 PM to 04:40 PM.

The RTE Act 2009 directs the State to ensure the quality requirement for recruitment of teachers. The persons recruited as teachers should possess the essential aptitude and ability to meet the challenges of teaching at all levels of schooling. K-TET is an examination to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.

The Kerala Pareekshabhavan conducts Teacher Eligibilty Test twice in a year. The 1st TET exam (KTET April 2024) of the year 2024 was held on June 22 and 23, 2024. The KTET April 2024 result was announced on September 03, 2024.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.