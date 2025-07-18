KEAM 2025 Engg Allotment: Steps, Link to Check

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) is set to publish today i.e. Friday July 18, 2025 the Final Allotment of the students who appeared for KEAM 2025 and are now seeking admission in First Year Engineering and Pharmacy courses for the year 2025-26

Friday July 18, 2025 2:10 AM , ummid.com News Network

KEAM 2025 Engineering Allotment: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) is set to publish today i.e. Friday July 18, 2025 the Final Allotment of the students who appeared for KEAM 2025 and are now seeking admission in First Year Engineering and Pharmacy courses for the year 2025-26.

KEAM Trial Allotment

Candidates should note that the CEE Kerala had published KEAM 2025 Provisional or Trial Allotment on July 17, 2025. The KEAM trial allotment is intended to give candidates an idea of the likelihood of securing admission to a particular course or college, based on their options and rank

After releasing the trial allotment, CEE Kerala provided students the online facility for submission and re-arrangement of options up to 04.00 PM on July 18, 2025.

Candidates should note that once published, KEAM Final allotment will be available for download on the official website "cee.kerala.gov.in" through candidates portal.

KEAM 2025 Final Allotment - Steps to check

Go to the official website: " cee.kerala.gov.in ".

". Click on the given link to go to KEAM 2025 Candidate Portal

Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.

Click on the given link marked as "Final Allotment Engineering" to check the seat allotment.

Students should note that the CEE Kerala has not confirmed the exact time to publish the final allotment. However, since the last time for option modification is 04:00 PM July 18, 2025, the KEAM 2025 Engineering Final Seat Allotment result will be published any time after 04:00 PM today.

KEAM Engineering Options

The CEE Kerala had started option registration and choice filling for Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) to Professional Degree Courses in Engineering for the year 2025-26 fromJuly 11, 2025. The last date of Option Registration was till 11:00 AM on July 16, 2025.

Candidates who are seeking admission in Pharmacy (B Pharm) should note that Option Registration for them has not started yet. The CEE Kerala has also not published Allotment schedule for KEAM 2025 Pharmacy counselling.

The CEE Kerala had released the KEAM 2025 Engineering and Pharmacy results and toppers list on July 03, 2025. After releasing the rank list, the CEE Kerala also released category list - for Engineering and Pharmacy, on its website.

Candidates should note that KEAM Counselling and Seat Allotment will be held based on the rank obtained by the candidates. KEAM Counselling schedule of the year 2025 will be available on the website soon.

Meanwhile, the CEE Kerala Online Facility for Submission of NEET (UG) 2025 Result for the students participating in Medical (MBBS and BDS) & Medical Allied Courses.

