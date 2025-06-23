Iran strikes US airbase in Qatar evacuated days ago

Iran conducted airstrikes on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar - America’s largest military installation in the Middle East, which was evacuated days ago

Tuesday June 24, 2025 0:16 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Al Udeid Air Base serves as the headquarters of the US Air Force Command (File image)]

Doha: Iran conducted airstrikes on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar - America’s largest military installation in the Middle East, which was evacuated days ago.

The Iranian military operation on the U.S. military base in Qatar codenamed, 'Tidings of Victory', came in response to, what it called, the “blatant military aggression by the criminal regime of the United States” against the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Al Udeid Air Base serves as the headquarters of the US Air Force Command and represents the most strategic asset of the American military in West Asia.

Verified video footage shows debris falling in an area within Qatar after the Iranian rockets launched towards Al Udeid Air Base were intercepted.

'Not against 'brotherly' Qatar

In a statement after the airstrikes, Iran's Supreme National Security Council said the attack is not against 'brotherly' Qatar and its 'noble people.

"Iran remains committed to maintaining and continuing its warm and historic relations with Qatar", the Council said in a statement.

"The targeted base was also located far from urban areas and residential zones in Qatar, ensuring minimal risk to civilians", the statement said.



Meanwhile, American military headquarters in Washington, Pentagon, has confirmed that Al Udeid was attacked by short- and medium-range ballistic missiles launched from Iran. It however noted that there are "so far" no reports of casualties from the attack.

US President Donald Trump is currently in the Situation Room monitoring the Iranian retaliation.

"Empty Air Base?"

The airbase, located near Doha which host around 8,000 US tropps, was evacuated last week. British forces also rotate through the base, sometimes referred to as Abu Nakhla Airport.

Based on satellite images, news agency AFP, had on June 20 reported that around 40 US military aircraft disappeared from the tarmac at the major American airbase in Qatar over the past two weeks, in what appears to be a preemptive move to shield assets from potential Iranian strikes.

Between June 5 and June 19, satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC show the once-packed Al Udeid Air has been largely emptied of visible aircraft.

On June 5, roughly 40 aircraft, including C-130 Hercules transport planes and advanced reconnaissance jets, were parked in plain sight, according to AFP.

"Retaliation"

The Iranian military bombed the U.S. air base in Qatar a day after the American army launched airstrikes on three nucelar sites in Iran.

Iran warned Qatar of the impending attack beforehand to minimise the potential casualties and collateral damage, The New York Times reported citing Iranian sources. The strike was primarily of symbolic value, needed to demonstrate retaliation for US attacks while leaving room for de-escalation, the sources claimed.

Other countries in the region, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq have closed their airspace in case of further Iranian strikes on US assets.

According to Iranian media, another missile salvo has been fired at American installations in Iraq.

Trump joined the Israel-Iran war after Benjamin Netanyahu appealed him to save Israel. Billboards across Tel Aviv were also installed asking "Mr President, Finish the Job".

Netanyahu sought the U.S. intervention after its air defence system collapsed in Iranian attacks, and key strategic points including - Israeli Stock Exchange building, Haifa seaport, Haifa power plant, Beersheba Technical Park and Mossad units in Tel Aviv suffered damages.

