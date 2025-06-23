Iranian Parliament votes to close Strait of Hormuz

In a first response to the U.S. bombings on Iranian nuclear sites, Majlis has voted to close Strait of Hormuz

Monday June 23, 2025 12:41 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Tehran: In a first response to the U.S. bombings on Iranian nuclear sites, Majlis has voted to close Strait of Hormuz.

The Majlis - Iranian parliament, has agreed to close the key artery for global energy trade in response to the American aggression and the silence of the international community, Press TV quoted Esmaeil Kowsari, a senior Iranian lawmaker, as saying.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow water body connecting two larger bodies of water - the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, which further flows out into the Arabian Sea. The Strait is in the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, and accounts for a big bulk of the world’s oil trade.

The countries around the Persian Gulf which happened to be major oil producers like Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) depend upon the Strait of Hormuz to access the open seas.

Final decision now lies with Iran Security Council

Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of the parliament’s committee on national security and foreign policy, said the Iranian lawmakers have reached a consensus on the closure of the strait, though the final decision rests with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

“The parliament has come to the conclusion that it should close the Hormuz Strait, but the final decision lies with the Supreme National Security Council,” Kowsari stated.

The Iranian Parliament's decision to close Strait of Hormuz came after U.S. claimed to destroying three nuclear sites in Iran - Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.

The Pentagon - American Military Headquarters in Washington, after the US attack on Iran said, the operation involved more than 125 aircrafts, including seven B-2 Spirit strategic stealth bombers, as well as assorted reconnaissance planes, refueling tankers and fighter jets.

"The planes dropped a dozen 30,000-pound GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs on nuclear facilities in Fordow and Natanz, he said. The installation in Isfahan was hit by a cruise missile salvo fired by a submarine", Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine said while giving the details about the attack, codenamed “Operation Midnight Hammer", said.

Iran remains defiant

Iran remained defiant in the wake of the U.S. aggression asserting that ‘ knowledge can’t be bombed ’, and also termed the direct involvement of the United States in its ongoing war with Israel “gambling” where risk of losing is always there.

"Two things are certain: Knowledge cannot be bombed, and the gambler will definitely lose this time”, an adviser said to the Speaker of the Iranian parliament said, adding the U.S. attack was not unexpected.

Trump joined the Israel-Iran war after Benjamin Netanyahu appealed him to save Israel. Billboards across Tel Aviv were also installed asking "Mr President, Finish the Job".

Netanyahu sought the U.S. intervention after its air defence system collapsed in Iranian attack, and key strategic points including - Israeli Stock Exchange building, Haifa seaport, Haifa power plant, Beersheba Technical Park and Mossad units in Tel Aviv suffered damages.

Shaken by the damages, the Zionist regime in Israel was forced to ban journalists from the areas hit in Iranian missile attacks.

“Act of aggression will not go unpunished"

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the United States is the primary driving force behind the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

In a weekly cabinet meeting Sunday, Pezeshkian said this “act of aggression revealed that the United States is the primary driver behind the Zionist regime’s hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The unprovoked American aggression against Iran was aimed at saving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from his regime’s inability “to respond effectively to Iran’s military retaliation,” he said, as reported by Press TV.

