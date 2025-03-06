Why Taif Gates are tourist attractions during Ramadan

Thursday March 6, 2025 8:20 PM , Aniqua Sabahat Faizee

Taif (Saudi Arabia): As millions from around the world travel to Makkah to perform Umrah during the Holy Month of Ramadan most of them also make it part of their itinerary to visit Taif.

Taif, the City where the Prophet (peace be upon him) was almost lynched to death in 619D is today producing roses extracts of which are now used to wash Holy Kaaba.

The same Taif is also one of the key tourist attractions in Saudi Arabia for the visitors to the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah.

Besides its huge rose production, Taif – one of the Miqat entries to the Holy City of Makkah, is also known for its heritage buildings, culture and literature.

Historic Gates of Taif

The historic district of Taif and its buildings have flourished over the years through its ancient gates, such as Bab Ibn Abbas, Bab Al-Hazm, and Bab Al-Rai, which have served as sources of cultural, literary, Quranic, Islamic, and Arabic language knowledge.

The gates of the historic district have stood out in the past and present, showcasing vibrant social and cultural life and a continuous cultural, literary, and commercial legacy.

These gates are part of the old wall that once surrounded Taif from all directions, overlooking the city's old neighborhoods, including Al-Aqiq and Al-Sulaimaniyah.

Journey of Culture, Literature

The gates bear several names known among locals. Bab Al-Hazm, in the old Taif dialect, refers to a small or ancient mountain. Bab Al-Rai, located on the western side, serves as an entrance to elevated areas, offering views of key historical landmarks. Bab Ibn Abbas, one of the most famous and significant gates on the southern side, is named after the prominent companion Abdullah bin Abbas.

Taif's gates are linked to culture and several Arab poets, including Jarir, Al-Ahwas, and Urwah bin Udhaynah, whose poems mention the city and its gates, celebrating its beauty, unique geographic location, and symbolism in protection and belonging, historian Issa bin Alawi told Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“This connection has made the gates part of the cultural heritage of Hijaz”, he added.

He noted that the gates are adjacent to historic palaces, serving as passages that transport individuals and families into the realm of poetry, culture, and literature in the region's historical heritage.



