KV Admission 2025: Registration Steps

Online registration for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Balvatika-1 & 3 and Class 1 for the academic year 2025-26 starts from today i.e. Friday March 07, 2025

According to the KVS Admission Notification 2025-26, online registration for KV schools started today at 10:00 AM through the official website “kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in”.

The last date to apply is March 21, 2025.

"Online Registration for Admission to Balvatika-1 & 3 and Class I in Kendriya Vidyalaya for the Academic Year 2025-26 is commencing on March 07 at 10:00 AM and will continue till March 21, 2025 up to 10:00 PM", the KVS Admission Notice released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.

Click here to go to the KVS Admission website: kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in . Click on the given link in the Announcement section of the home page to proceed to the KVS Admission Portal. Follow the link marked as “Click to Register”. Read carefully the given instructions, click on the checkbox confirming you have read the instructions. Click on the “Proceed” button and fill the form.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has also published on its website as detailed admission notice for the academic year 2025-26.

Age Limit

A Child must be 5 years old as on 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class I. (Child born on 1st April should also be considered.)

"The maximum age limit can be relaxed by two years in case of Differently abled children by the Principal", according to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) admission notification 2025-26 .

"There is no age restriction for admission to Class XI provided the student is seeking admission in the year of passing Class X examination. Similarly, there will be no upper & lower age limit for admission to class XII provided there has been no break in the continuous study of the student after passing class XI", it added.

KV Admission Important Dates

Online Registration for Balvatika-1 & 3 and Class 1 Admission: March 07 to 21, 2025

Declaration of 1st Provisional Select and Wait List of registered candidates: March 25, 2025

Declaration of KV first admission list for Balvatika-1 & 3: March 26, 2025

Declaration of 2nd Selection and Wait List of registered candidates: April 02, 2025

Declaration of 3rd Selection List: April 07, 2025

Online Registration for Admission in Class 2 and above: April 02 to 11, 2025

Class XI Admission date

Candidates should note that admission in Class XI (Class 11) will start ten days after the declaration of Class 10 result 2025 by the CBSE.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had earlier launched a Trial Portal for the new KV admission.

Once admission process is started from Friday, enrollments in as many as 1,256 KV schools spread across India are undertaken through the official portal.

