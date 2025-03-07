Trump, Zelensky to visit Saudi Arabia

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have revealed their plan to visit Saudi Arabia as part of the ongoing effort to end the Russia Ukraine war

Friday March 7, 2025 11:39 AM , ummid.com News Network

[U.S. President Donald Trump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. (File Image/X)]

Riyadh/Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have revealed their plan to visit Saudi Arabia as part of the ongoing effort to end the Russia Ukraine war.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he plans to travel to Saudi Arabia in the next month and a half, according to news agencies.

Trump has said he expects to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia at some point, but did not say whether he would during the upcoming trip.

Zelensky to meet Saudi Crown Prince

On the other hand, Zelensky said he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday March 10, 2025.

During his visit to the Kingdom, Zelensky said he will meet the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman.

"Next week, on Monday my visit to Saudi Arabia is planned to meet the crown prince," Zelenskiy said in a statement posted on his X account.

The Zelensky’s meeting with Mohammed Bin Salman will be held ahead of talks with U.S. officials later in the week.

"After that, my team will remain in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace,” he said.

“As US President Donald Trump had told us, Ukraine will continue to work constructively to achieve a quick and reliable peace”, Zelensky wrote.

US, Russia Meet to End Ukraine War

Washington had earlier announced that Saudi Arabia will host Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for a Summit Meeting to find ways to end the Ukraine War.

In the run up to the Summit Meeting, a series of discussions were held between the U.S. and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia for negotiations.

Ukrainian President Zelensky who had a scheduled foreign visit to Saudi Arabia last month cancelled his visit upset for not being part of the negotiations.

The negotiations between the U.S. and Russian officials however went ahead as per plan. After the series of meetings, the two sides said the discussions were fruitful and in the right direction.

Zelensky's U.S. Visits

Zelensky later travelled to the United States and met Trump in White House. The meeting however ended in a disaster after heated exchanges between the two leaders .

After the failed meeting with Trump, Zelensky rushed to the United Kingdom. After discussion with the U.K. Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, Zelensky toned down his stand.

Zelensky also wrote a letter to Trump saying “he is ready to work with the U.S. President to end the war.”

Multiple media reports said Zelensky will be visiting the United Sates in coming weeks to meet Trump. Reports said he will be accompanied by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France President Emanuel Macron this time.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.