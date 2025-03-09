European Countries back Egypt’s “realistic” Gaza Plan

A number of top European countries including France, Germany, Italy and United Kingdom have backed the Gaza Reconstruction Plan proposed by Egypt and endorsed by the Arab Summit 2025

Sunday March 9, 2025 12:32 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Gazans breaking Ramadan fast on the streets with buildings bombed by Israeli Occupation Forces in the background.]

Paris: A number of top European countries including France, Germany, Italy and United Kingdom have backed the Gaza Reconstruction Plan proposed by Egypt and endorsed by the Arab Summit 2025.

Calling the Egyptian Gaza Rebuilding Plan realistic, the European countries said if implemented, it could bring “swift and sustainable improvement” to living conditions in Gaza.

“We explicitly support the central role for the Palestinian Authority and the implementation of its reform agenda,” the European ministers said in a joint statement released Saturday March 08, 2025.

The $53 billion (€50.5 billion) plan endorsed by Arab leaders earlier this week and led by Egypt, aims to avoid the displacement of Palestinians while fostering long-term stability in the region.

Egypt’s Gaza Plan

Egypt has yet to release the full proposal but some details have emerged Tuesday ahead of the summit.

The Arab counterproposal consists of three phases to be implemented over five years to fully rebuild Gaza.

The first phase, which will take two years, will cost $20 billion. This phase includes the building of 200,000 housing units in the strip.

The plan also states that early recovery will take six months, and will consist of removing ruble and installing temporary housing.

The second phase, which should take two and a half years, will include the building of another 200,000 housing units and an airport in Gaza.

The overall building process shall take five years, and the total cost of reconstruction is estimated at $53 billion.

Under the Egyptian plan, a Governance Assistance Mission would replace the Hamas-run government in Gaza for an unspecified interim period and would be responsible for humanitarian aid and for kick-starting reconstruction of the enclave, which has been devastated by the war.

Egypt and Jordan will train Palestinian police personnel in preparation for deployment in the strip.

The plan will also demand that Israel stops all settlement activities, annexation of lands and demolition of Palestinian homes.

It will also address the issue of factional weapons through a clear framework and credible political process.

The endorsement of the Arab backed Egyptian Gaza plan by European countries, seen going with the U.S. line, is important as the plan has been rejected by Washington and Tel Aviv.

