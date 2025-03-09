Masjid Quba: First Mosque Founded by Prophet Muhammad

Sunday March 9, 2025 7:36 PM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

Masjid Quba is the first mosque founded by Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).

Located in the outskirts of Madinah al Munawwarah in the village Quba – around 6 kms from Masjid Nabawi, Masjid e Quba was built in the 7th century when The Prophet migrated from Makkah and stopped in the village before entering The City of The Prophet.

Some historical accounts say The Prophet stayed in Quba for 3 days some say 22 days. It is during this period, The Prophet founded and built Masjid Quba.

First Mosque of Islam

It is claimed that Masjid Quba is the first mosque of Islam. No, this is wrong. The first Masjid of Islam is the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Also, contrary to the popular belief, the Grand Mosque in Makkah, which hosts Kaaba, was not built by Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him). It was originally built by Prophet Adam (peace be upon him).

Prophet Adam (peace be upon him) had built the Grand Mosque in Makkah which later lost in the history. Allah, The Almighty, then guided Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) to trace the original foundation of the Grand Mosque. Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) rebuilt the Makkah Haram on the original foundation with the help of his son Prophet Ismael (peace be upon him).

Yes, this is the fact that, Masjid Al Quba is the first mosque ever built by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

A Cherished Landmark in Madinah

Quba Mosque holds immense significance for Muslims as it embodies Prophet Muhammad's (peace be upon him) legacy, standing as a prominent landmark and cherished destination for both visitors and residents of Madinah.

Quba Mosque is considered the 4th most beloved place on earth to Allah. The Prophet emphasized its virtue in a Hadith and said that performing a prayer at Quba Mosque is equivalent to performing an Umrah.

The mosque is surrounded by landscaped courtyards spanning over 14,000 square meters, with round-the-clock transportation services available for the elderly and people with disabilities.

The mosque and its courtyards feature 8,000 square meters of new carpets, a 98,000-liter Zamzam water storage capacity, and 1,500 upgraded lighting and visual identity units.

Quba Mosque has received consistent attention from Saudi Arabia's rulers, beginning with King Abdulaziz and continuing to the present day.

Currently, the mosque and its courtyards are undergoing a major expansion as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's project.

This expansion, the largest in Quba Mosque's history since its founding in the first year of Hijra, will increase its capacity to approximately 66,000 worshippers, with an area of 50,000 square meters, 10 times its current size.

(With inputs from Saudi Press Agency - SPA)



