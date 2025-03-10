Maharashtra Budget 2025: Pawar Launches Technical Textile Mission

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar, Monday March 10, 2025 announced to launch Technical Textile Mission while tabling the state budget for the year 2025-26

Tuesday March 11, 2025 0:05 AM , ummid.com News Network

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar, Monday March 10, 2025 announced to launch Technical Textile Mission while tabling the state budget for the year 2025-26.

The mission aims to enhance the production of textiles that cater to diverse industries, including automotive, healthcare, and defense, positioning Maharashtra as a leader in advanced textile manufacturing.

The Maharashtra budget 2025-26 however does not have anything for the existing Powerloom Sector.

Maharashtra is home to the second largest Textile Cluster in India after Gujarat.

Ajit Pawar also announced to unveil a new Industrial Policy 2025. With an aim to attract investments worth 40 lakh crore over the next five years, the New Industrial Policy’s goal is four times the amount of investments envisioned under the previous policy (2019-2024).

The policy is intended to generate 50 lakh jobs, Pawar said in his budget speech Monday.

Maharashtra Budget 2025-26 Highlights

Ajit Pawar presented in the Mahrashtra Assmebly Monday his 11th budget as Finance Minister.

Ajit Pawar in his budget speech announced to increase the education budget from the existing 14,248.02 crore rupees to INR 16,261 crore for the year 2025-26.

Pawar also presented the proposal for Mumbai’s 3rd airport near Vadhvan Port, which is expected to be operational by 2030.

Pawar announced that domestic operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport in Panvel will startnext month. He said 85% work of the Panvel Airport has already been completed and successful trial runs conducted.

Pawar also said that the Mumbai Metro will connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Sahar Airport) with the new Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Pawar also announced that the Maharashtra government will build a memorial in Agra to honour Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The Maharashtra government is also working to streamline industrial licensing through the introduction of the ‘Maitri’ portal. This digital platform aims to simplify granting industrial licenses, ensuring a more transparent and efficient approach to industrial growth, Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar announced that the State has prepared a seven-point action plan for the first 100 days of the ₹15.65 lakh crore investment in the coming years.

Maharashtra’s economy is expected to grow at 7.3 per cent as per the advance estimates of 2024-25, Pawar said while presenting the Economic Survey of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said his government will focus on the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme to ensure creation of one crore beneficiaries.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be developed as a growth hub with a goal of boosting the GDP from $140 billion to $300 billion. Gadchiroli will be developed as a steel hub with transportation projects up to Rs 500 crore, Ajit Pawar said.

Maharashtra government proposed to levy motor vehicle tax at the rate of 6 per cent on electric vehicles priced above Rs. 30 lakhs. The Maharashtra government also announced its plan to hike motor vehicle tax rate by 1 per cent.

On the question of increased payout of Rs 2,100 to eligible women under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, Fadnavis said that they are working on it but indicated that the increased payout will take time to come into effect.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.