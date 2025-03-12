Airtel, SpaceX join hands to bring Starlink internet in India

New Delhi: Indian telecom giant Bharti Airtel Tuesday March 11, 2025 announced the company has signed distribution deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink Satellite Internet Service in India.

“Airtel and SpaceX will explore offering Starlink satellite internet equipments in Airtel’s retail stores, Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, opportunities to connect communities, schools, and health centers, among many others, in even the most rural parts of India,” Airtel said in a statement.

It does not appear that the arrangement is exclusive, as Airtel in its statement indicated that this is merely the “first” such pact.

"This is the first agreement to be signed in India, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India", Airtel said.

"Significant Milestone"

Bharti Airtel, which is in direct competition with Reliance Jio of Mukesh Ambani , termed the agreement a "significant milestone".

"Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates our commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel Ltd.

"This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet. Starlink will complement and enhance Airtel's suite of products to ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers-wherever they live and work," Vittal said in the statement.

SpaceX praises Airtel

The statement released by Bharti Airtel also quoted Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX, who praised Airtel's "pivotal role in India's telecom story", which is why, he said, for SpaceX working with them to complement its direct offering makes great sense for the business.

"We are excited to work with Airtel and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India. We are constantly amazed by the incredible and inspiring things that people, businesses and organizations do when they are connected via Starlink," Gwynne Shotwell said.



The Airtel-SpaceX however will require necessary approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs before it can commence operations in India.

India's broadband market is currently dominated by Reliance Jio with more than 14 million wired subscribers as against 300 million broadband subscribers of Airtel.

