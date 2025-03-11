In mark of support for Musk, Trump buys Tesla car

In a mark of support for Elon Musk, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced to buy, what he called, 'a brand new Tesla car'

Tuesday March 11, 2025

Washington: In a mark of support for Elon Musk, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced to buy, what he called, “a brand new Tesla car”.

Trump has appointed Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk however is being criticized for the steps and initiatives he is taking. Along with the backlash, there is also a call to boycott Tesla cars.

Amidst the wildest campaign against Musk and boycott calls, Trump said “he is strongly standing behind the Tesla Chief” and said he will buy a Tesla car to his support to “one of the world’s great automakers”.

Trump all praise for Musk

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump also heaped praise on Musk saying “he is doing a good job to make America Great Again”.

"To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is putting it on the line in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!

“But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World's great automakers, and Elon's baby in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for”, Trump wrote.

"Why should I punish Trump?"

Trump further wrote that the Left tried to do the same with him during the Presidential elections in 20245, but failed.

"They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out?" he stated.

Trump asked why should Musk be punished for working to make America Great Again.

"In any event, I'm going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???" he stated.

Tesla Motors released its first car, the completely electric Roadster, in 2008. Currently, the available models are Tesla S, Tesla Y and CyberTruck. Trump has not revealed which Tesla model he plans to buy Wednesday.

