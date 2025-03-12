Two journalists arrested over 'abusive post' against Telangana CM

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Wednesday March 12, 2025 arrested two female journalists for posting and amplifying allegedly abusive content against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cyber Crime Wednesday March 12, 2025 arrested two female journalists for posting and amplifying allegedly abusive content against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The journalists have been identified as Managing Director of Pulse News Pogadadanda Revathi and Thanvi Yadav, a reporter associated with the same channel.

"The CEO of Pulse News, was arrested alongside a reporter, Tanvi Yadav, for allegedly posting derogatory comments on X against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy", the Crime Branch officials told media.

The journalists, along with another person, were arrested after Telangana Congress Social Media Chief lodged a complaint with the Police against the three.

According to the complaint, the Pulse News reporter in a purported video is interviewing an individual, who allegedly seen making "derogatory" and "abusive" comments about the Chief Minister.

"Prima facie, the investigation revealed that there is a nexus between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Pulse News. The video was shot at Telangana Bhavan," Additional CP Vishwa Prasad stated at a press meet.

"Illegal Arrest"

The BRS however denied the allegations and claimed Pulse News MD Pogadadanda Revathi had been arrested illegally.

"The arrest of journalists who posted a video of a farmer talking about the hardships he faces under the Congress government is the culmination of this government's restrictive rule", KT Rama Rao of the BRS wrote on social media platform X.

"Is this the constitutional rule that Rahul Gandhi is talking about?" he asked.

Incidentally, Pulse News MD was arrested in a similar manner when the BRS was in power.

