OFSS Intermediate 1st Merit List delayed, check new date here

OFSS Inter 1st Merit List or OFSS First Selection List was scheduled to be released today

Tuesday August 4, 2020 12:30 PM, ummid.com News Network

OFSS Bihar Intermediate 1st Merit List 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has delayed the release of OFSS Inter 1st Merit List (Selecion List) of students who have applied for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System For Students website www.ofssbihar.info.

OFSS Inter 1st Merit List or OFSS First Selection List was scheduled to be released today. However the bihar board now says the OFSS 1st Merit List will be released on August 07, 2020.

Accordingly, downloading of Intimation letter, admission or reporting period and date for slide up process have also been changed.

As per the latest OFSS update, Admission Process for the students whose names appear in the first merit list should be completed from August 07 to 12, 2020.

As per the Bihar board, slide-up process date has now been revised from August 07 to 12, 2020.

    The BSEB will announce later the date of release of OFSS 2nd and 3rd Merit List.

    Bihar Inter Class 11th admission started after the board declared the Class 10 Matric result. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had declared the Class 10 Matric 2020 result on May 26.

    OFSS admission 2020 started on July 08, 2020. The last date of application for Bihar Class 11 admission was first fixed as July 22. It was later extended till July 26 and then till July 27, 2020.

