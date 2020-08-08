DTE Post HSC Diploma 2020: Website launched, Registration from Aug 10

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2020: Online registration for admission in various Post HSC Diploma courses, including Pharmacy (D.Pharm), Surface Coating Technology (SCT), Hotel Management Technology and Catering Technology (HMCT) and uploading of required documents will start from August 10, 2020, DTE said.
While announcing the start date of Post HSC Polytechnic Diploma from August 10, DTE Maharashtra has also launched the admission portal and website for the academic year 2020-21.
The last date of admission for all Post HSC Diploma courses has been as of now fixed as August 25, 2020, DTE Maharashtra said.
"Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website by selecting appropriate mode of scrutiny of Application form (For Maharashtra State/All India/ J&K & Ladakh Migrant candidates) J-K and Ladakh Migrant Candidate (ONLY For admission of Surface Coating Technology and Hotel Management & Catering Technology) should be done from August 10 to 25, 2020", DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Polytechnic admission notification said.
The DTE further said that it will release later the detailed schedule, along with CAP Round dates, later.
Candidates can visit the admission portal link of which is given below for further details.
posthscdiploma2020.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
posthscdiploma2020.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
Post HSC Polytechnic Diploma admission process in Maharashtra normally starts after HSC result declaration in June. This year however HSC result was delayed and declared on July 16 because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The admission process has therefore delayed.
In an earlier notification, DTE Maharashtra had said Post HSC Diploma Admission Process 2020-21 will start from August 3. It however postponed it by a week. The DTE had also released the list of Facilitation Centers (FC) asking them to provide all facilities to students keeping in mind the social distancing norms.
"FCs shall provide all the facilities for curbing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and shall follow all the guidelines for the same as prescribed from time to time by the government", DTE Maharashtra said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Is India preparing to clash with China and Pakistan simultaneously?
Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams
Also Read
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams
Now, Nepal constructs helipad at disputed site in Bihar
After Nepal, Pakistan revises its map; shows Jammu and Kashmir its own
Gujarat Priest succumbs to Covid-19, video shows him distributing prasad laced with his saliva
Fire in Ahmedabad Covid hospital, 8 positive patients dead
Corona Update: Odisha registers highest single-day surge of 1,699 cases
Top politicians, rights activist, folk artist among Covid-19 victims in Telangana, Andhra
Students from 11 states in SC with demand to postpone JEE Main, NEET UG
OFSS Inter 1st Selection List 2020 released, download Intimation Letter now
'Anyone can do it': UPSC Civil Services topper 2019
'Consistency is Key': Vishakha on securing 6th rank in UPSC CSE 2019
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women