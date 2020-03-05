Stop massacre of Muslims: Iran to Modi govt

Mumbai: Amid worldwide outrage over Delhi riots, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei Thursday asked the Narendra Modi government to stop massacre of Indian Muslims and take action against "extremist Hindus" and prevent the country's isolation from the Muslim world.
“The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam,” Khamenei wrote on Twitter.
The Iranian leader used hashtag #IndianMuslimslnDanger to post his tweet, a copy of which is also in the Urdu language.
Khamenei also tagged an image of the Delhi riot victim with his Urdu message.
The latest post by the Iranian leader is posted in the wake of concerns raised across the world over Delhi riot in the last week of February. According to the latest report, 53 people have lost their lives. According to Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia, 79 houses and 327 shops were also torched during the riot.
Khamenei’s remarks came three days after Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of Iran, condemned the death toll and losses in Delhi riots.
“Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law", Zarif tweeted Monday night.
India had summoned Iranian Ambassador in New Delhi Ali Chegeni and lodged a strong protest against, what it called, “unwarranted” remarks by Javad Zarif.
Tehran had last criticised India after the 2002 Gujarat riots and a decade earlier after the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition.
Petrol bomb thrown at mosque, Coimbatore tense
Afghan Accord: Watchful Joy
