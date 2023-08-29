Maha MBBS, BDS Admission 2023: 2nd Selection List Today, Direct Link To Check

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 MBBS and BDS Second Selection List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish today i.e. Tuesday August 29, 2023 on its official website cetcell.net.in NEET UG 2023 Second Selection List of CAP Round 2 Counseliing conducted for admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS (Group A).
"Declaration of Second Selection List for Group A - MBBS and BDS will be on Tuesday August 29, 2023", Maharashtra NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Schedule 2023 says.
Candidates who are allotted seats in the CAP Round 2 of NEET UG 2023 (MBBS and BDS) Counselling in Maharashtra should confirm their admission from August 29 to September 03, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.net.in.
2. Log-in using Mobile Number or Email ID and Password.
3. Click on link marked as "NEET UG 2023: 2nd Selection List MBBS and BDS".
5. The Selection List (Allotment List) will open in PDF. Check your name and name of the allotted college
4. You can also use alternate link provided on the website.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the NEET UG Second Selection List, also called as NEET UG Second Round Seat Allotment. It is silent on time. However, it will release the admission result anytime by today evening.
Candidates should note that CAP Round 2 Selection List for MBBS and BDS will be prepared and allotment of seats will be done based on Preference Form (Option and Choice Form) submitted till 11:59 pm on August 26, 2023.
Maharashtra CET Cell started from August 24, 2023 receiving options and choices of colleges from the students who have passed NEET UG 2023 and are now seeking admission in Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses using Preference Form available on official website.
The CET Cell had on August 01, 2023 released Merit List for MBBS and BDS admission, and a separate list of all Registered candidates.
• Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell is conducting admission counselling for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B(P&O) and B.Sc (Nursing) courses. For this purpose, the CET Cell has dividded the above courses in three groups.
• Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell released NEET UG 2023 First Selection List (MBBS and BDS only) on Augiust 04, 2023.
• Candidates who are seeking admission in AYUSH courses, like BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O and B.Sc (Nursing), should note that their counselling will be done separately with the start of option form submission from September 09, 2023.
Online registration for NEET UG 2023 Medical Counselling started on July 24, 2023 for candidates seeking in all the three groups.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 2 can participate in CAP Round 3 that will start with online registration from September 09, 2023. Based on options submitted for CAP Round 3, the CET Cell will publish Third Selection List of MBBS and BDS courses on September 15, 2023.
