UPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2023 Released, Download Now

UPSC Civil Services CSE Mains 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released on its its website upsconline.nic.in the E-Admit Card of candidates who are appearing for the Civil Services Mains 2023 exam to be held later in the next month.
The UPSC Civil Services Mains, also known as UPSC IAS Mains and UPSC CSE Mains 2023, exam will be held on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023.
1.Click here to go to official website: upsconline.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "e - Admit Card: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023" to Download E-Admit Card.
3. Read the Instructions carefully and click on Yes.
4. Login using Registration ID or Roll Number.
5. Enter Security Code and click on Submit.
The UPSC Civil Services Main 2023 exam will be held in two shifts. The first paper will be of Essay to be held on Friday September 15, 2023 in the morning shift 09:00 am to 12:00 pm. There will be no exam in the afternoon session on the first day.
The 2nd and 3rd papers of General Studies I and II will be held on Saturday September 16, 2023. While General Studies I wil be held in the forenoon session 09:00 am to 12:00 pm, General Studies II will be held in the afternoon session 02:00 to 05:00 pm.
The 4th and 5th papers of General Studies III and General Studies IV will be held on Sunday September 17, 2023. While General Studies III wil be held in the forenoon session 09:00 am to 12:00 pm, General Studies IV will be held in the afternoon session 02:00 to 05:00 pm on September 30, 2018.
Paper A of Indian Languages and Paper B of English will be held on Saturday September 23, 2023 in the forenoon and afternoon sessions respectively.
Paper VI (Optional Paper I) and Paper VII (Optional Paper II) will be held on Sunday September 24, 2023, according to the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2023 Time Table.
The UPSC Civil Services Main exam is followed by UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exam which was held on Sunday May 28, 2023. The result of UPSC Prelims 2023 was declared on June 12, 2023.
The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.
In a related development, the UPSC has informed the Supreme Court of India that it will release the Answer Key of UPSC Prelims 2023 after the Civil Services Final result result is out.
